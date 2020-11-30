Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Launch Likely Pegged For January 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's flagship smartphones for this year - the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro went official back in February. As we are nearing the end of this year, rumors are rife that the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Mi 11 series are all set to be unveiled early next year.

Well, the talk is about the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. These upcoming Xiaomi smartphones are believed to see the light of the day as early as January 2021. A reliable Chinese tipster has announced this launch time frame for the upcoming Mi flagship smartphones but there is no word regarding the exact launch date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launch Details

It is yet to be seen if Xiaomi will bring the Mi 11 or Mi 20 as the sequel to the Mi 10 series launched this year. If the company unveils the next-generation Mi flagship smartphone series in early 2021 with the Snapdragon 875 SoC, the flagship chipset from Qualcomm, then Xiaomi will be the first Chinese brand to use the new mobile platform. Notably, Qualcomm is likely to announce the latest chipset on December 1 for the next-generation Android flagships.

As per the machine translation of the tipster's Twitter post, Xiaomi Mi 11 has already been sent for network certification. This indicates that the new smartphone series could go official sometime in January.

Rumored Specs

As per a previous report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is believed to flaunt a curved display and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor. It is said to feature support for up to 30x zoom. Also, it is hinted that there will be an ultra-wide lens that can capture macro shots.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is rumored to be launched with a curved display along with a punch-hole cutout. It is said that the screen will have QHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. While the display details of the standard Mi 11 aren't known, it is believed to have a similar refresh rate and resolution.

For now, there is no clarity if the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear. But it is reported that the smartphone might flaunt the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and a 50MP primary camera lens. The others are believed to include a 48MP or 12MP telephoto lens.

