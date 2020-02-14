Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased!

ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the flagship smartphones for this year are official in the company's home market China. The new smartphones are yet to be released in the global markets. While Xiaomi has not launched its Mi flagship smartphones in India in recent years, it looks like the launch of the Mi 10 series will be heading to the country.

    Mi 10 India Launch Likely
     

    Now, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter hinting the launch of the Mi 10 series smartphones in India. Though he did not confirm that these devices will be launched in the country, he has left a hint about the pricing strategy that they might follow for the Mi 10 series in the country.

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Hinted

    As per the tweet, Xiaomi will have to import the Mi 10 series smartphones from China as there are manufacturing limitations here. By saying limitations, he cites that Xiaomi's manufacturing facilities in India aren't well-equipped and advanced. And, he added that they are working hard to let fans access to the technology used by the Mi 10 series phones.

     

    Mi 10 Could Be More Expensive!

    Given that Xiaomi has to completely rely on imports to launch the Mi 10 series smartphones in India, he added that the pricing of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in India could be relatively more expensive than the cost of these phones in China.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 has been launched starting from 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,900) and the Mi 10 Pro has been launched for 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 51,150) onwards. Given the pricing clue revealed by the company executive, we can expect the Mi 10 series smartphones to priced at a premium in India.

    Xiaomi To Focus On Mi Smartphones

    Xiaomi To Focus On Mi Smartphones

    Recently, Xiaomi revealed that it will bring the premium Mi smartphones to the Indian market. Xiaomi is likely to focus on launching several Mi-branded smart products such as IoT devices, laptops, smart speakers, etc. in the country. It also showcased the Mi MIX Alpha, which hints that the premium and flagship Mi smartphones will also be launched in the country. However, there is no word regarding when we can expect the same to arrive in the country.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
    X