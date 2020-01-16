ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Smartphones, Smart Products To Be Launched In India Soon

    Xiaomi has been enjoying the lead in the smartphone arena in India in the recent years. To continue with the same, the company seems to have some serious strategy changes for 2020. What's more important is that these changes appear to be in line with what its fans have been anticipating for long.

    One of the notable changes that the company is planning for is to focus on the Mi India sub-brand. For long, the company has been launching focusing a lot on the budget-centric Redmi smartphone brand to create a fan base in the country. Now, it seems to have started focusing on Mi, which remains to be a neglected brand in the country.

    These details have been confirmed at the relaunch of the brand at a media round-table. Also, it has been teased that several upcoming launches across product categories will happen this year.

    Xiaomi Mi Lineup Relaunched In India

    As per the announcement by Raghu Reddy, the head of Categories and Online Sales at Xiaomi India and Sumit Sonal, the Product Marketing Lead at the round-table, the company took a call not to launch Mi products in India a few years back. He went on stating that Xiaomi is in a better position now with a robust offline distribution network right now.

    Apart from this, the Indian smartphone market has also improved in terms of the price spent by buyers. It has gradually started making a shift towards devices that are priced above Rs. 20,000. Eventually, it has been announced that Xiaomi will soon bring devices under the Mi brand in India. And, what's interesting is that the company is not limiting itself to the upper mid-range flagship smartphones.

    What To Expect From Xiaomi

    Xiaomi is likely to focus on launching several Mi-branded smart products such as IoT devices, laptops, smart speakers, etc. in the country. It also showcased the Mi MIX Alpha, which hints that the premium and flagship Mi smartphones will also be launched in the country.

     

    While it has been revealed that the Mi-branded devices will be launched soon in India, there is no specific timeline of when to expect the same. And, for two years, the company has been hinting at bringing the Mi ecosystem products to the country. Soon after this announcement about the Mi ecosystem products, it has been confirmed that the Mi A3 will get the Android 10 update sometime in February 2020.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
