Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event: New Mi Smart LED TVs And IoT-Enabled Smart Products

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big event on September 17, 2019 in India. The company has sent out media invites for a 'Smarter Living 2020' event where the Chinese technology giant will likely unveil the Mi Smart LED TVs and some other exciting smart home products.

The media invite shared by the company shows a big-screen TV, which is most likely the 70-inch Redmi Smart TV that was recently launched in the homegrown market China. The 70-inch Redmi TV features an HDR-enabled 4K panel and is backed by a quad-core processor. Like the Mi Smart LED TVs, the Redmi TV also runs the PatchWall interface.

Notably, Redmi GM Lu Weibing recently confirmed that the 7-inch 4K Redmi TV might take some time to launch in the Indian market. In that case, we can expect Xiaomi to unveil some other big-screen Mi Smart LED TVs in the Indian market.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a host of new smart home products for the Indian market on the same day. To recall, the company unveiled the entire range of Mi Smart LED TVs, Mi 360-degree home security camera, Mi Air-purifier 2S, Mi Luggage, etc. at a similar event in September 2018.

While the company hasn't revealed any information about the new product line-up, we can expect Xiaomi to upgrade the previous smart home product line-up this year. These might include an upgrade to Mi Air purifier 2S, a new security camera and a water purifier. Moreover, we can also expect Xiaomi to unveil the recently launched Mi Band 4 and even a vacuum cleaner for the Indian households.

Xiaomi has rolled out over 40 OTA updates till date across all the SKUs. Xiaomi started rolling out Android TV Pie updates on 1st September for Mi TV 4A/4C Pro 32 and 4A Pro 43. The 49" and 55" Pro models (Mi TV 4A Pro 49, Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4 Pro 55) will also start receiving update starting October, 2019.

If you own a Mi Smart LED TV, you can check for the new software OTA update from within the settings. We will be covering the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 launch event on September 17, 2019. Stay tuned for all the new Xiaomi products for the Indian market.

