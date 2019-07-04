Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India Launch Imminent: Feat Manu Kumar Jain News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India's boss Manu Kumar Jain is all set for the launch of the Redmi 7A in India, which is likely to be the most affordable Redmi 7 series smartphone from the company. Manu has shared a new image showcasing the design of the Redmi 7A, and the one more important aspect of the image is the fact that he is wearing the all-new Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Though the design of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 syncs with the Mi Band 3, the Mi Band 4 does have one visible difference. Unlike the Mi Band 3, which has a 2.5D curved glass design, the Mi Band 4 has a flat design, and Manu is indeed wearing the next generation Mi Band 4.

Once, in an interview Manu Kumar Jain, MD Xiaomi India said that he will only use those Xiaomi products which will launch in India. Though the company might not launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 today, the Mi Band 4 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in the coming days (probably around July 15).

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Highlights

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was recently launched in China, which is the 4th generation affordable fitness bands from Xiaomi, and the first model to feature a color OLED display with more than 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Mi Band 4 comes with a big 0.95-inch colored OLED display with 120 x 240px resolution, protected by tempered glass. The band is based on the latest Bluetooth 5.0 LE, which offers better connectivity and consumes less power compared to the Bluetooth 4.2.

The Mi Band 4 is water and dust resistance and retails in China for 169 Yuan or Rs. 1700. Considering the import duty associated with the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the fitness band is expected to cost around Rs. 2,000 in India, identical to the price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

What Do We Think About The Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the first fitness band from Xiaomi to feature a colored display and a ton of customization options. Though the Mi Band 4 cannot be compared with the high-end fitness bands from other brands, which costs 5x more than the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 4 is a great smart band for those who like to have a band which can offer the basic fitness features. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

