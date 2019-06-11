Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Announced – NFC, Water Resistance And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, Xiaomi Mi ecosystem MIJIA announced the next generation fitness band at an event in China. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with notable improvements than the previous generation model launched last year including a bigger display, color themes and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features 6-axis high-precision sensor, six sports modes, NFC support in China and an in-built microphone with Xiao AI voice assistant to control the smart home accessories in the Mi ecosystem. Besides the improvements, Mi Band 4 comes in a special edition model called Mi Band 4 Avengers Edition with custom dials to match the wrist bands for Iron Man, Avengers and Captain America.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 bestows a 0.95-inch AMOLED 24-bit color touch screen display with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels and 2.5D scratch resistant glass. The Xiaomi wearable shows steps, time, heart rate, notifications from calls and apps, activities, weather and more.

There is an in-built microphone to support the voice assistant but it is limited only to the NFC Edition. There is a Photoplethysmography or heart rate sensor. The device can monitor your fitness and track sleep with the Sedentary reminder feature. For connectivity, the Mi Band 4 has 5ATM water resistant feature letting it withstand up to 50 meters under water.

There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity. While a 135mAh battery powers the standard variant offering 20 days of battery life, the NFC variant is fueled by a 125mAh battery delivering 15 day of backup.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected Price

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at 169 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,700) for the standard variant and will go on sale in the country from June 16. The Mi Band 4 NFC Edition is priced at 229 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,300). The special edition Mi Band 4 Avengers Limited Edition model is priced at 349 yuan (approx. Rs. 3,500). The device has been launched in Brown, Blue, Black, Orange and Pink colors.

How About Mi Band 4 Price In India

While there is no word regarding when this wearable will be launched in India and other global markets, we can expect it to be launched in the coming months. And, given that the Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs. 1,999, we can expect the next-generation model to be priced competitively under Rs. 2,500.