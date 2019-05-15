ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 render leaked; color display, heart rate sensor tipped

    We might soon have a new fitness tracker.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi band 4 recently cleared the NCC certification in Taiwan, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the smart wearable. Now Slashleaks has posted an image of the upcoming fitness tracker.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 render leaked; color display, heart sensor tipped

     

    The renders seemingly confirm that the upcoming device will be the first from the company to pack a color display. Moreover, the Mi Band 4 seems to feature Xiao Ai - Xiaomi's virtual assistant that was launched back in 2018. The AI assistant will notify users of the weather, and control smart products across the home.

    Lastly, the physical button on the Mi Band 3 seems to have been replaced by a capacitive button on the fourth variant. Previous reports suggest that Mi Band 4 will have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a heart rate sensor that is likely a photoplethysmography (PPG) monitor. We might get a second variant that will have NFC functionality, though this version might only be available in China.

    Unfortunately, there's not a lot of information out there surrounding the device. The device will borrow the design elements from its precursor. Let's hope the company announces the device soon.

    Xiaomi has also overhauled its MiFit app, which is a dedicated companion app for the Xiaomi Mi Band. The Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 is now available for both Android and iOS devices.

    Besides, Xiaomi will be launching another 48MP camera smartphone for the Indian market. In a tweet, Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain, revealed some details about the upcoming Redmi smartphone that will feature a 48 MP primary camera. The tweet used #48MPForEveryone, which hints that the forthcoming Redmi smartphone might come with a competitive price tag.

    The smartphone could feature a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor.

    Read More About: xiaomi fitness tracker news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue