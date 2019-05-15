Xiaomi Mi Band 4 render leaked; color display, heart rate sensor tipped News oi-Vishal Kawadkar We might soon have a new fitness tracker.

Xiaomi Mi band 4 recently cleared the NCC certification in Taiwan, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the smart wearable. Now Slashleaks has posted an image of the upcoming fitness tracker.

The renders seemingly confirm that the upcoming device will be the first from the company to pack a color display. Moreover, the Mi Band 4 seems to feature Xiao Ai - Xiaomi's virtual assistant that was launched back in 2018. The AI assistant will notify users of the weather, and control smart products across the home.

Lastly, the physical button on the Mi Band 3 seems to have been replaced by a capacitive button on the fourth variant. Previous reports suggest that Mi Band 4 will have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a heart rate sensor that is likely a photoplethysmography (PPG) monitor. We might get a second variant that will have NFC functionality, though this version might only be available in China.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot of information out there surrounding the device. The device will borrow the design elements from its precursor. Let's hope the company announces the device soon.

Xiaomi has also overhauled its MiFit app, which is a dedicated companion app for the Xiaomi Mi Band. The Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 is now available for both Android and iOS devices.

