Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 app now available for Android and iOS devices with Card like UI

Xiaomi has released a completely redesigned Xiaomi MiFit app, which works as a companion app for Xiaomi Mi Band. The Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 is now available for both Android and iOS devices with their respective apps stores.

What's new with the Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0?

As I have stated earlier, the Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 comes with an all-new user interface, which is entirely different from the current user interface seen on the Xiaomi Mi Fit 3.0. Some users are also complaining that the company has introduced an ad-window inside the app.

According to Xiaomi, it was a buy, and the company has fixed the same via a software update. After updating the app, I haven't noticed any ad in the app UI, and the company has most likely fixed the bug once in for all.

The all-new card-based UI definitely looks more modern compared to the previous generation Xiaomi Mi Fit UI, and the new UI is now available for Android and iOS device. Once I downloded the latest app, my Xiaomi Mi Band 3 also received a new firmware update with no visible changes in the overall UI or the functionality of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the latest flagship fitness tracker from Xiaomi India.

The new UI elements now appear in white and orange colors, which is reminiscent of the Xiaomi logo. The new UI is designed in such a way that, it shows all the essential information on a single screen, including the number of steps, calories burned, sleep hours, heart rate, and weight.

If you have a Mi Band 3, now, you can measure different aspects like Walking, Running, and Cycling, which uses your phones GPS to measure the distance.

You can download the Xiaomi Mi Fit 4.0 app for Android here, and the app for iOS can be downloaded from here. After downloading share your views about the new UI from Xiaomi.