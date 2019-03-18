Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to launch in 2019 with new features News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi usually takes at least 24 months to launch next-generation fitness band, the Xiaomi Mi Band. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 was released in 2016, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was released in 2018, which still sells like a hot cake, and it is one of the best fitness trackers in the country, under Rs 2,000 price tag.

With the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the company might soon break the rule by launching the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in 2019.

According to a new statement from Huami's Chief Financial Officer, David Cui, the company will launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 successor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in 2019. As of now, there is no specific time frame for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. And the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 depends on Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to offer new design and improved features compared to the Mi Band 3 and is likely to come with an attractive price tag (slightly more than the Mi Band 3).

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 features and specs

Though the company claims that the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 offers 21 days of battery life, in a real-life scenario, the smart-band can offer up to 2 weeks or 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Mi Band 3 comes with a touch-enabled OLED display with a single multi-task button. The band can be used with an Android or iOS device using the Mi-Fit app (to pair and sync data).

I have been using the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 from the day of launch, and I have received a bunch of software updates to iron out the bugs and glitches. In my last six months of usage, I have not noticed any significant issues what so ever — looking forward to the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Do note that the Mi Band 4 is expected to in India after a few months of China launch.

Source