ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi to launch yet another 48 MP camera phone in India

    Here is everything you need to know about the new 48 MP camera smartphone from Xiaomi

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India was the first smartphone maker in India to launch a smartphone under Rs 15,000 price mark with a massive 48 MP primary camera. Now, the company has started to tease the launch of the second Redmi smartphone in India, that too an affordable offering.

    Xiaomi to launch yet another 48 MP camera phone in India

     

    Might use the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor

    According to the recent tweet from Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a 48 MP primary camera with a hashtag #48MPForEveryone, which suggests that the forthcoming Redmi smartphone might come with a competitive price tag.

    As the Chinese Redmi Note 7 uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is also expected to use the same sensor, reducing the overall manufacturing cost of the smartphone. In India, smartphones like the Vivo V15 Pro and the Oppo F11 Pro also uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, which is capable of capturing native 48 MP images and takes 12 MP images with standard settings.

    The tease also speculates that, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the next Redmi smartphone will feature a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor (maybe). The Redmi Note 7 Pro uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is a true 48 MP camera sensor, which can capture native 48 MP images with at most details.

    As of now, there is no information on the additional features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP camera. The only confirmed feature about the upcoming Redmi smartphone is the camera support.

    Going by Xiaomi's guidelines, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will use a Qualcomm chipset with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the 2nd Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a 48 MP primary camera.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue