Xiaomi to launch yet another 48 MP camera phone in India

Xiaomi India was the first smartphone maker in India to launch a smartphone under Rs 15,000 price mark with a massive 48 MP primary camera. Now, the company has started to tease the launch of the second Redmi smartphone in India, that too an affordable offering.

Might use the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor

According to the recent tweet from Xiaomi India head, Manu Jain, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will feature a 48 MP primary camera with a hashtag #48MPForEveryone, which suggests that the forthcoming Redmi smartphone might come with a competitive price tag.

As the Chinese Redmi Note 7 uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is also expected to use the same sensor, reducing the overall manufacturing cost of the smartphone. In India, smartphones like the Vivo V15 Pro and the Oppo F11 Pro also uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor, which is capable of capturing native 48 MP images and takes 12 MP images with standard settings.

The tease also speculates that, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the next Redmi smartphone will feature a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor (maybe). The Redmi Note 7 Pro uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is a true 48 MP camera sensor, which can capture native 48 MP images with at most details.

As of now, there is no information on the additional features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP camera. The only confirmed feature about the upcoming Redmi smartphone is the camera support.

Going by Xiaomi's guidelines, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will use a Qualcomm chipset with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the 2nd Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a 48 MP primary camera.