Realme confirms 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor for flagship Realme X News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The camera will also feature a Super Night Scene mode to assist in low-light photography.

Realme has recently extended its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of Realme 3 and the Realme 3 Pro. Both the smartphones have been quite popular in the budget segment and are competing head-on with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started working on its next offering which will be a flagship device. We have come across several leaks surrounding the Realme X premium smartphone. Now, the company itself has confirmed one of the primary specifications of the device.

Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme X will have a high-end camera setup with for imaging. The company took it to its Weibo page to reveal the Realme X will make use of a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor. This is the same sensor which is used on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro among others. This means we can expect the Realme X to offer a premium photography experience. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has further revealed that the 48MP sensor will have an aperture of f/1.7. The camera will feature a Super Night Scene mode to assist in low-light photography.

It is worth noting that TENNA has also updated the specifications of upcoming Realme X. The updated specification sheet suggests that the device will make use of an octa-core processor that will clock at 2.2GHz. The smartphone's processor will be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This listing does not reveal up to how much one can expand the storage on the device.

For imaging, the device is said to feature a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP and a 5MP lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP snapper.The display will be an AMOLED panel which will measure 6.5-inches in size. The resolution offered will be Full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display will not have any notch on top for the selfie camera. Rather, the company seems to have opted for the pop-upfront camera design. The device is further said to be backed by a 3,680mAh battery which will support VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

