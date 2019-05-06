ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition: Everything you need to know

    Realme X Youth Edition is expected to be a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones, the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition in China on the 15th of May. The company is most likely to launch the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition, which is speculated to be the re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was recently launched in India.

    Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition: Everything you need to know
    Image source  

     

    If the Realme X Youth Edition is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme X is expected to be a flagship model with a lot of improvements, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, OLED display, much powerful SoC, and a lot more. Let us look at the things that we already know about the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition.

    Realme X Youth Edition

    The Realme X Youth Edition is expected to feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    With respect to optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone features a massive 25 MP selfie camera.

    A 4045 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with 20W VOOC charging support via micro USB port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Color OS 6.0 skin on top. The Realme X Youth Edition is expected to retail for 1299 Yuan for the base variant.

    Realme X

    The Realme X will be based on the Realme X Youth Edition with new and improved features. The device is expected to feature an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Realme X is the first smartphone to do so.

     

    As per the teaser video, the smartphone is most likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera with a dual rear-camera setup, offering a massive 48 MP primary camera, and an additional sensor.

    As of now, there is no additional information about the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition.

    Read More About: realme x realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue