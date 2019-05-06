Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition: Everything you need to know News oi-Vivek Realme X Youth Edition is expected to be a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro

Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones, the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition in China on the 15th of May. The company is most likely to launch the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition, which is speculated to be the re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was recently launched in India.

If the Realme X Youth Edition is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme X is expected to be a flagship model with a lot of improvements, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, OLED display, much powerful SoC, and a lot more. Let us look at the things that we already know about the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition.

Realme X Youth Edition

The Realme X Youth Edition is expected to feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

With respect to optics, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone features a massive 25 MP selfie camera.

A 4045 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with 20W VOOC charging support via micro USB port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Color OS 6.0 skin on top. The Realme X Youth Edition is expected to retail for 1299 Yuan for the base variant.

Realme X

The Realme X will be based on the Realme X Youth Edition with new and improved features. The device is expected to feature an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Realme X is the first smartphone to do so.

As per the teaser video, the smartphone is most likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera with a dual rear-camera setup, offering a massive 48 MP primary camera, and an additional sensor.

As of now, there is no additional information about the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition.