Realme X India launch confirmed by company CEO News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme X will be launched in India, confirms the company CEO.

As of now, Realme is gearing up to launch its offerings in China. The company is expected to launch the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X smartphones in the country. The latter is expected to be a flagship smartphone with high-end specifications and a design that is on par with the other Android flagships.

Recently, a leaked TENAA listing revealed that the alleged Realme X carries the model number RMX1901. This listing revealed the key specifications of the smartphone and also showed the leaked design. Following the same, a promotional video teaser from the company hinted at the presence of a pop-up selfie camera.

While the China launch event of this device is slated for May 15, the company will to bring the Realme X to India sometime soon. Lately, an imminent India launch was hinted as the device cleared the BIS certification. Now, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X will be launched in India in an interview with India Today. However, he has not divulged any information regarding its pricing and launch date.

What to expect from Realme X?

From the leaked TENAA listing and other speculations, the upcoming Realme smartphone is believed to feature the recently launched Snapdragon 730 SoC and arrive in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is expected to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging and dual cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor.

There are claims that the Realme 3 Pro that went official in India will also accompany the Realme X and it is likely to be launched in China with the moniker Realme X Lite or Realme X Youth. Having said that, we can also expect the Realme X to be launched in India with a different branding.

Though the company CEO confirmed the launch of the Realme X in India without revealing a specific launch date, we can expect it to happen sometime later this month. We say so as the Realme CEO hinted at an upcoming launch in May during the Realme 3 Pro launch event. And, in the Chinese market, this smartphone will definitely compete against the likes of the upcoming Redmi 855 flagship that is also speculated to have a pop-up selfie camera.