ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by official video

    Realme could be working on a flagship model with a pop-up camera module.

    By
    |

    Realme to turn one year soon and the company has already lined up many devices for its fans. Recently, it announced the Realme 3 Pro flagship smartphone and Realme C2 entry-level smartphone. Following the launch of these phones, two upcoming devices from the brand were spotted on TENAA shedding light on a few details.

    Realme smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by official video
    Image Source  

     

    Going by the TENAA listing, Realme is working on two smartphones with the model numbers RMX1851 and RMX1901. Of these, the RMX1851 is none other than the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India last week. And, there is no word regarding the other device. However, the TENAA images tipped that the device will have a pop-up selfie camera.

    Realme phone with pop-up selfie camera

    Now, Realme has taken to Weibo has released a new theme song. The video shows the alleged RMX1901 with a notchless display and a pop-up selfie camera. It also shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a huge display with impressive screen space.

    Based on the TENAA listing, this smartphone is likely to be launched with a large 6.5-inch display probably with FHD+ resolution. And, the video further hints that there will be thin bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The pop-up selfie camera is positioned at the top center. The images leaked by the certification database showed that there are dual cameras at the rear without a physical fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone.

    Recently, Realme opened its Weibo page for China hinting that the company is all set to expand its footprint to the Chinese market. As two of its phones have been spotted on TENAA, we can expect the company to launch these phones in the country to mark its debut. The company is yet to reveal when it will launch the Realme 3 Pro in China. But we can expect it to be launched alongside the flagship device with a pop-up selfie camera.

     

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue