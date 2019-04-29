Realme smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by official video News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme could be working on a flagship model with a pop-up camera module.

Realme to turn one year soon and the company has already lined up many devices for its fans. Recently, it announced the Realme 3 Pro flagship smartphone and Realme C2 entry-level smartphone. Following the launch of these phones, two upcoming devices from the brand were spotted on TENAA shedding light on a few details.

Going by the TENAA listing, Realme is working on two smartphones with the model numbers RMX1851 and RMX1901. Of these, the RMX1851 is none other than the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India last week. And, there is no word regarding the other device. However, the TENAA images tipped that the device will have a pop-up selfie camera.

Realme phone with pop-up selfie camera

Now, Realme has taken to Weibo has released a new theme song. The video shows the alleged RMX1901 with a notchless display and a pop-up selfie camera. It also shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a huge display with impressive screen space.

Based on the TENAA listing, this smartphone is likely to be launched with a large 6.5-inch display probably with FHD+ resolution. And, the video further hints that there will be thin bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The pop-up selfie camera is positioned at the top center. The images leaked by the certification database showed that there are dual cameras at the rear without a physical fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone.

Recently, Realme opened its Weibo page for China hinting that the company is all set to expand its footprint to the Chinese market. As two of its phones have been spotted on TENAA, we can expect the company to launch these phones in the country to mark its debut. The company is yet to reveal when it will launch the Realme 3 Pro in China. But we can expect it to be launched alongside the flagship device with a pop-up selfie camera.