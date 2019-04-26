Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48 MP camera spotted on TENAA: Expected to cost Rs 30,000 News oi-Vivek A flagship smartphone from Realme, how much would you pay for it?

It looks like Realme is on a roll, as the company is all set to launch two new smartphones, albeit, in China in the next few days. Two new Realme smartphones spotted on TENAA with the model number RMX1851 and RMX1901. The RMX1851 is most likely to be the Realme 3 Pro, which was recently launched in India for Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The RMX1851 or the Realme 3 Pro has a 3960 mAh battery (minimum capacity for a 4045 mAh battery) with 20W fast charging, which is expected to carry a price tag of 1299 Yuan or Rs 13,000, whereas the RMX1901 is scheduled to be the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, which is set to take on other budget flagship smartphones from Xiaomi and Honor.

Flagship Realme phone

According to the leak, the RMX1901 is expected to be the flagship smartphone from the brand, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the same chipset which powers the Galaxy S10, LG V50 ThinQ, Xiaomi Mi 9, and other upcoming flagship smartphones of 2019.

The leak suggests that the smartphone will have a massive 6.5-inch display, which is bigger than the one found on the Realme 3 Pro, and the device is most likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone does not have any sort of indentation for the physical fingerprint sensor. The device is most likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

It is expected that the flagship Realme smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera. The device houses a 3680 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 50W fast charging. The leak also suggests that smartphone is expected to cost 2999 Yuan in China or Rs 30,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Realme smartphone and for other tech updates.