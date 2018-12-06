Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC top features: The game changer chipset

Support for 5G network

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is the one of the first commercially available chipset (to OEMs) which support 5G networking capability via the Snapdragon X50 modem (using Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands). According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 is capable of offering multi-gigabit internet speeds. The Snapdragon 855 is also the first chipset to utilize 802.11ay Wi-Fi standards, which offers up to 10Gbps download speeds.

CPU and GPU performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 comes with an all-new Kryo 485 CPU based on ARM Cortex Technology, which offers up to 45% more CPU performance compared to the last generation Snapdragon 845 SoC. The CPU uses the tri-cluster setup with a single core running at 2.84 GHz, three performance cores running at 2.42GHz, and four efficiency cores clock speed running at 1.80GHz (Max clock speed).

The Snapdragon 855 is manufactured using a 7nm FinFET process, which uses less power compared to the other flagship chipsets based on 8nm or 10nm manufacturing process. The all-new Adreno 640 GPU also offers up to 20% improved graphical performance compared to the Adreno 630 GPU.

Artificial Intelligence

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution comes with a 4th Generation Qualcomm AI engine, which is capable of computing up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 TOPs). In comparison with the last generation chipset, the Snapdragon 855 offers up to 3x AI performance. The AI will also improve other aspects of the chipset like CPU, GPU, and imaging process.

Camera and imaging

The Snapdragon 855 comes with the new Qualcomm Spectra 380 ISP (Image Sensing Processor), which is capable of recording 4K HDR videos @60fps with HDR10+ standards. The hardware acceleration for the for HEIF file format encoding will help to reduce the file size by 50%, which saves the storage on the device.

The chipset is also capable of recording 4K videos with bokeh effect or blurred background, to offer cinematic level video quality on a smartphone.

Gaming

As mentioned before, the Snapdragon 855 SoC comes with the Adreno 640 GPU, which offers up to 20% improved GPU performance over the last generation Adreno 630 GPU. Qualcomm has also introduced a new feature called Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience, which will increase the overall gaming experience with cinematic color grading in true HDR (>1 billion colors), filmic tone-mapping, demanding physically based rendering (PBR), and support for the Vulkan 1.1 graphics library.

Snapdragon 855 uses a custom algorithm to reduce the in-game frame drops by 90%, which will further enhance the overall gameplay.