OnePlus will be the first brand to launch a phone with Snapdragon 855 SoC in early 2019

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution with a bunch of 5G related announcements. On the same dias, OnePlus has officially confirmed that OnePlus will be the first company to launch a smartphone in 2019, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus has talked about how OnePlus started its journey with the Snapdragon 801 SoC (on the OnePlus 1) and the company has used only a flagship 800 series chipset on every smartphone that OnePlus has ever made. Pete Lau also said that the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the most powerful mobile chipset.

With an official Tweet, the company has now confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be the first smartphone company to launch a 5G smartphone in Europe, in collaboration with EE.

A bit more about the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm and the first chipset from the company, based on 7nm FinFET fabrication with support for Snapdragon X50 (world's first 5G mobile modem) with capacity offer multi-gigabit internet speeds.

The chipset comes with an Octa-core CPU setup with tri cluster design with a single gold core clocked at 2.84 GHz, triple high-performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four efficient cores with a frequency of 1.7 GHz. The chipset will feature Adreno 640 GPU with dedicated 3rd generation multi-core AI engine for AI computation.

We are taking the next step in our journey to the top of the global flagship market! OnePlus and @EE will join forces to deliver a #5G ready flagship in early 2019. https://t.co/NYppNZ6nYF #SnapdragonSummit pic.twitter.com/bXo0hulRmo — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 5, 2018

Compared to the Snapdragon 845 SoC, the Snapdragon 855 chipset will consume less power and offer increased CPU, GPU, and AI performance due to the 7nm manufacturing process, which consumes less power than the 10nm manufacturing process used for the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Solution.

The chipset also supports Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, the next generation in-display fingerprint sensor, and OnePlus is expected to feature a 3D Sonic Sensor with the next flagship smartphone, which will run on the Snapdragon 855 SoC.