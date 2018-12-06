ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus will be the first brand to launch a phone with Snapdragon 855 SoC in early 2019

OnePlus will be the first company to launch a phone in Europe with Snapdragon 855

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution with a bunch of 5G related announcements. On the same dias, OnePlus has officially confirmed that OnePlus will be the first company to launch a smartphone in 2019, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    OnePlus will be the first brand to launch a phone with Snapdragon 855

     

    Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus has talked about how OnePlus started its journey with the Snapdragon 801 SoC (on the OnePlus 1) and the company has used only a flagship 800 series chipset on every smartphone that OnePlus has ever made. Pete Lau also said that the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the most powerful mobile chipset.

    With an official Tweet, the company has now confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be the first smartphone company to launch a 5G smartphone in Europe, in collaboration with EE.

    OnePlus will be the first brand to launch a phone with Snapdragon 855

    A bit more about the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm and the first chipset from the company, based on 7nm FinFET fabrication with support for Snapdragon X50 (world's first 5G mobile modem) with capacity offer multi-gigabit internet speeds.

    The chipset comes with an Octa-core CPU setup with tri cluster design with a single gold core clocked at 2.84 GHz, triple high-performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four efficient cores with a frequency of 1.7 GHz. The chipset will feature Adreno 640 GPU with dedicated 3rd generation multi-core AI engine for AI computation.

     

    Compared to the Snapdragon 845 SoC, the Snapdragon 855 chipset will consume less power and offer increased CPU, GPU, and AI performance due to the 7nm manufacturing process, which consumes less power than the 10nm manufacturing process used for the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Solution.

    The chipset also supports Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, the next generation in-display fingerprint sensor, and OnePlus is expected to feature a 3D Sonic Sensor with the next flagship smartphone, which will run on the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 7:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue