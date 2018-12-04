ENGLISH

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 features and specifications: Leak

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is based on 7nm FinFET process

    There has been a lot of speculations about the name of the flagship Mobile Solution from Qualcomm. And now, it is unofficially official that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution is the next flagship SoC from Qualcomm, which will power the majority of the flagship smartphones of 2018.

    Here are the complete details about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC based on 7nm fabrication.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 tech-specifications

    Just like the last generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is an Octa-core chipset, manufactured using a 7nm FinFET process by TSMC (Taiwan Silicon Manufacturing Company) with three CPU clusters.

    The chipset comes with a single "Gold" core with a clock speed of 2.84 GHz,  and three high-end cores with a clock speed of 2.42 GHz. Lastly, the chipset comes with four efficient cores with a clock speed of 1.78 GHz. The "Gold" core will be utilized while running resource hungry apps.

    First Mobile Chipset to offer the 5G platform

    According to the leaks, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will be the first mobile processor to support multi-gigabit 5G connections. The Snapdragon 855 is the first chipset from Qualcomm with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which will help in AI computations. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is focused on Gaming, Artificial Intelligence, and photography. As of now, there is no information regarding the Snapdragon X50 Modem (whether it will be integrated or not).

    The Snapdragon 855 chipset comes with the next generation GPU, the Adreno 640 with "Snapdragon Elite Gaming," which will enhance the overall GPU performance while gaming. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming will be a software optimization, which will work according to the games or app that a user is playing.

    The chipset will be available for OEMs from the next few weeks, and Qualcomm has confirmed that companies like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, Google, Sony, and OnePlus will launch smartphones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the Q1 or Q2 of 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
