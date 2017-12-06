Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is now official with better security and performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the latest chipset and the successor to the Snapdragon 835 SoC is now official.

The company announced the latest chipset at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui but the details regarding the same are scarce. Being the successor of the popular Snapdragon 835 that powered the flagship smartphones of this year, the new one is likely to bring about improved image processing, enhanced performance, and better power efficiency.

It is known that the Snapdragon 845 SoC will be used by the Android biggies to be launched in 2018. To be specific, the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6 and the next generation Google Pixel phones some of the upcoming flagships those might use this processor. There is not much clarity if the LG G7 and Xiaomi Mi 7 will make use of the latest processor as the LG G6 and Mi 6 did not use Snapdragon 835 same while the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 used it. There are claims that it might power even Windows 10 laptops.

The Snapdragon 835 is based on the 10nm manufacturing process. Likewise, we can expect the Snapdragon 845 to also be based on the same process. The latest one is expected to use the latest X20 LTE modem that provides gigabit connectivity on the supported networks. However, this feature is not supported by networks in India.

The teaser hints that the Snapdragon 845 SoC will support shooting 360-degree videos in Hollywood quality and provide a better battery life as well. The company has also tipped that there will be support for an immersive VR content and better inbuilt security with chip-level encryption.

As mentioned above, we do not have a lot of details about the Snapdragon 845 chipset for now. Swe can expect more details and capabilities to be revealed today at the annual conference.