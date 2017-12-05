Xiaomi Mi 7 dual rear cameras to have AI capabilities

Xiaomi Mi 7, the upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to be unveiled in Q1 2018. It was on yesterday that we saw the concept renders of this smartphone. Now, fresh information regarding the same has popped up online.

Going by the details revealed by a Chinese publication via GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is likely to be the first device fro the company to feature AI capabilities. The Mi 7 is expected to get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that will be liked to the dual camera setup at the rear to enable AI capabilities in photography.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to render a photography experience that is similar to those of the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro with the AI capable Kirin 970 SoC. With this ability, the Mate 10 smartphone duo can shoot amazing photos that are rich in details even in low light conditions. Likewise, the Mi 7 is also expected to deliver an impressive camera performance even in low light conditions with the Snapdragon 845 SoC that is AI assisted.

It is believed that the Xiaomi Mi 7 might feature dual cameras at its rear with a 12MP Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20MP Sony IMX350 sensor. Besides this, the Mi 7 is said to feature an enhanced design with a 6.01-inch AMOLED display provided by Samsung with 18:9 aspect ratio. One of the previous reports has tipped that the smartphone might be launched with wireless charging feature making it the first one from Xiaomi to have this capability.

The Snapdragon 845 SoC is likely to be launched on December 7 in the U.S. The previous reports have tipped that the initial stock of the chipset will be used by Samsung for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. But the Mi 7 is expected to be the first Chinese smartphone to make use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC. This processor is believed to be teamed up with 6GB RAM.

For now, there are speculations that the Mi 7 might be priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000). Anyways, we need to await an official confirmation from Xiaomi to know further details.