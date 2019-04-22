ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro launch live updates: Expected specs, price and more

    Catch up the live updates as the action unfolds.

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 3 Pro smartphone today in India. We already know a few aspects about this smartphone and it is expected to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. We can expect this device to be priced around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 as it will be an affordable offering. 

    The launch event will debut at 12:30 PM in New Delhi and the company will live stream the launch event on its official YouTube and social media handles. You can watch the live stream from the video above. Like the last year, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to be launched alongside the Realme C2. Notably, the specifications of the Realme C2 emerged online lately. 

     

    Realme 3 pro live updates

    If you want to catch the updates as they unfold, here we have the live blog for you. Take a look!

    April 22, 2019 | 12:37:03

    He announced that the Realme 3 has reached a sales milestone of over 6 lakh units in just a month. They are in plans to expand their offline presence and after-sales service across the country this year.
     
    April 22, 2019 | 12:34:13

    The event has debuted and Madhav Sheth, the company's CEO is on stage.Realme will be celebrating its 1 year anniversary between May 2 and May 4.

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
