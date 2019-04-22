TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Realme 3 Pro launch live updates: Expected specs, price and more
Catch up the live updates as the action unfolds.
Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 3 Pro smartphone today in India. We already know a few aspects about this smartphone and it is expected to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. We can expect this device to be priced around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 as it will be an affordable offering.
The launch event will debut at 12:30 PM in New Delhi and the company will live stream the launch event on its official YouTube and social media handles. You can watch the live stream from the video above. Like the last year, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to be launched alongside the Realme C2. Notably, the specifications of the Realme C2 emerged online lately.
Realme 3 pro live updates
If you want to catch the updates as they unfold, here we have the live blog for you. Take a look!