Realme X, company’s first pop-up camera phone likely coming soon to India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme X will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Realme is speculated to be working on a flagship smartphone called Realme X. The company recently entered the Chinese market and is all set to launch the Realme X and 3 Pro smartphones in the country. While Realme 3 Pro is already official in India, the Realme X will be a new device that will make its global debut.

Though it will be announced in China, it looks like the Realme X will soon make its way to the Indian market as well. We say so as this upcoming Realme smartphone has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Though there is no clarity regarding when the launch might happen, we can expect it to come to India soon after its launch in China.

Realme X rumored specifications

Realme X was spotted in a video teaser showing its design. And, it is touted to be the first Realme smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The device was spotted on TENAA revealing what we can expect from it. Going by the same, the device is believed to feature a 6.5-inch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also revealed that the device get the power from a 3680mAh battery. The listing does not divulge the other details of the smartphone. But the leaked images show that it will have a design that is similar to to the Oppo Reno Lite with a pop-up selfie camera, a notchless display and a gradient back panel.

In a different report that revealed the specifications of the Realme X, the device is said to run the Snapdragon 730 SoC. The battery is likely to come with the VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. For imaging, it is said that there will be dual cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Besides this, the report revealed that there will be a Pro variant that will feature the Snapdragon 855 for the first time in the portfolio of Realme.

If the Realme X is launched in India in the near future, then it will definitely compete against the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone that was recently teased to be launched with the Snapdragon 730 SoC. However, there is no clarity about both the devices for now.

Source: MySmartPrice