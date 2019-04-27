Xiaomi smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC coming soon to India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi is in plans to launch a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi just launched the Redmi Y3, a selfie-centric smartphone with a 32MP front camera and the entry-level Redmi 7 in India a few days back. So soon, the company appears to be gearing up to launch another new smartphone likely with the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

New Xiaomi smartphone

On Friday, the Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal that the company is working with Qualcomm to launch a new smartphone with the Snapdragon 7__ SoC, which went official recently. This makes us believe that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Besides this information, the other details regarding the device were not divulged. Having said that even its specifications remain unclear and we cannot come to any conclusion for now.

Recent speculations hint that the company could be working on a Redmi phone with a pop-up selfie camera. This device is expected to use a Snapdragon 730 SoC and a capacious 4000mAh battery. Also, there are claims that it might flaunt a triple camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary depth sensor and a third 13MP wide-angle lens.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

Notably, Qualcomm took the wraps off the Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G chipsets just a couple of weeks back. This chipset is based on the 8nm process and offers advanced gaming and photography performance. It also integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is based on Kryo 470 cores and supports 4K HDR video recording in portrait mode and covers files to HEIF format that requires just half the file size automatically. The chipset supports triple cameras at its rear and an in-built Snapdragon X15 LTE modem for 5G support. It is also WiFi 6-ready and supports up to 800Mbps cellular download speeds.