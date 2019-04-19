Two Xiaomi flagship phones with Snapdragon 855 SoC, pop-up camera to launch in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi might launch pop-up selfie camera smartphones in India. /

Previously, Xiaomi revealed that it is in plans to launch smartphones with pop-up cameras. Also, the Product Director at Xiaomi, Wang Teng Thomas confirmed that the release of such smartphones from the company depends on consumer demand.

A few weeks back, there were countless leaks regarding an upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It was speculated that this smartphone will use the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. It was also leaked via a video teaser suggesting what we can expect from the smartphone. Later, the brand's General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that they are not working a device with a pop-up camera.

Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in India

Now, a report by XDA Developers suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker is in plans to release two new smartphones in India. Both these models are believed to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The report further notes that these smartphones have the codename davinci and raphael.

It is said that they have been tracking the development of these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones for the past five months. During some hardware tests conducted by the company, the device codenamed davinco was spotted online with the rising camera. Since then, the speculations regarding the development of the pop-up camera emerged online.

From the code that was obtained by the source, these two smartphones will feature mechanically rising cameras instead of those that use slider mechanism as the Mi Mix 3. As of now, there is no word regarding the exact camera specifications but these are believed to be flagship smartphones that use Snapdragon 855 SoCs and in-display fingerprint sensor.

As these are speculated to be launched in India, the company is said to be working on optimizing the MIUI software versions for the Indian market. But it remains to be seen when these smartphones will be launched in the country.