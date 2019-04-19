ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Two Xiaomi flagship phones with Snapdragon 855 SoC, pop-up camera to launch in India

    Xiaomi might launch pop-up selfie camera smartphones in India. /

    By
    |

    Previously, Xiaomi revealed that it is in plans to launch smartphones with pop-up cameras. Also, the Product Director at Xiaomi, Wang Teng Thomas confirmed that the release of such smartphones from the company depends on consumer demand.

    Two Xiaomi flagship phones with pop-up camera to launch in India

     

    A few weeks back, there were countless leaks regarding an upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It was speculated that this smartphone will use the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. It was also leaked via a video teaser suggesting what we can expect from the smartphone. Later, the brand's General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that they are not working a device with a pop-up camera.

    Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in India

    Now, a report by XDA Developers suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker is in plans to release two new smartphones in India. Both these models are believed to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The report further notes that these smartphones have the codename davinci and raphael.

    It is said that they have been tracking the development of these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones for the past five months. During some hardware tests conducted by the company, the device codenamed davinco was spotted online with the rising camera. Since then, the speculations regarding the development of the pop-up camera emerged online.

    From the code that was obtained by the source, these two smartphones will feature mechanically rising cameras instead of those that use slider mechanism as the Mi Mix 3. As of now, there is no word regarding the exact camera specifications but these are believed to be flagship smartphones that use Snapdragon 855 SoCs and in-display fingerprint sensor.

    As these are speculated to be launched in India, the company is said to be working on optimizing the MIUI software versions for the Indian market. But it remains to be seen when these smartphones will be launched in the country.

     

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue