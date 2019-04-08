Redmi flagship with SD855 SoC won’t have a pop-up camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu No, Redmi flagship will not have any fancy design.

After getting separated from its parent company, Redmi is rumored to be prepping a flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Numerous reports have been surfacing online regarding this upcoming device. Recently, the Redmi General Manager noted that the launch of this device will not happen any time soon.

Of late, we had been coming across reports regarding a device dubbed Redmi Pro 2. This smartphone was claimed to be the flagship device with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The leaked teaser and hands-on image of this smartphone hinted that there will be a pop-up front camera on this device. Now, the company General Manager has once again come up with a clarification regarding this phone.

Redmi flagship won't have pop-up camera

Well, the Redmi General Manage Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to deny the speculations that have been circulating online. He has confirmed that the Redmi flagship will not feature any fancy or asymmetric design. To put in simple words, the smartphone will not feature a pop-up camera module as rumored.

This makes us believe that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will have the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. And, we are certain that it will be of high-quality and cost-effective.

Redmi Pro 2 rumors

To recall, we have been coming across speculations regarding a smartphone dubbed Redmi Pro 2. This smartphone is said to be under development. The leaked teaser showed the device in a red variant with a metallic build. We have been coming across rumors about a device internally referred to as 855 Flagship. It is believed to be the Redmi Pro 2 as it is speculated to use the flagship processor. Moreover, the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was spotted using this yet to be announced device.

Given that there are numerous confusions regarding the Redmi flagship, we need to wait for more reports regarding the device.