Alleged Redmi Pro 2 live image leaks showing pop-up camera

Redmi Pro 2 is believed to be the next flagship smartphone from the company.

Xiaomi's standalone brand Redmi appears to be prepping a flagship smartphone. It is believed that this device could be called Redmi Pro 2 and arrive with advanced features such as the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and other flagship grade features.

Recently, a teaser shared on Weibo tipped that this upcoming Redmi smartphone will arrive with a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display. Now, a live image of the alleged Redmi Pro 2 has been revealed on Weibo by a tipster showing the pop-up camera module.

Redmi 2 Pro live image leak

The tipster has also revealed that the device will arrive with Snapdragon 855 SoC but there is no mention regarding the Redmi Pro 2 moniker. From the leaked image, we can clearly see that there are triple cameras at the rear. The pop-up camera at the front makes us believe that there will be no notch. Also, we can expect the smartphone to feature a high screen-to-body ratio and a near bezel-less design. Furthermore, it also reveals that there will be two antenna lines running vertically along the left and right of the smartphone.

As mentioned above, there is no confirmation that this is the flagship Redmi Pro 2 from the company. But its design makes us believe that it could be a flagship device. Moreover, the Redmi Pro launched in 2016 is the company's first dual camera phone. Likewise, its sequel can be the first pop-up camera smartphone from Xiaomi. Earlier, there were reports that this device could be the first one to sport a 48MP camera.

However, we cannot expect it to be launched anytime soon. Recently, the Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing took to Weibo to confirm that it is too early for the launch of the flagship device with the Snapdragon 855. He requested users not to ask him about this upcoming smartphone. So, we cannot expect the Redmi Pro 2 (likely to be the next flagship) to be launched sometime soon.