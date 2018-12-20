ENGLISH

Redmi Pro 2 will be the first Xiaomi smartphone with a 48 MP camera

    Xiaomi recently started to tease the launch of the first smartphone from the company with a whopping 48MP primary camera, which is expected to become official in January 2019. And now, a bunch of leaked promotional posters of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone confirms that the Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company with a 48 MP primary camera.

    The leaked promotional materials do not reveal the entire specs-sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, but they do shed some light on some of the interesting features of the mobile phone.

    Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 possible specifications

    According to the promotional poster, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Redmi Pro 2 is the first smartphone from the company based on Snapdragon 675 chipset, based on 11nm manufacturing technology with a dedicated AI processing unit.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will have a 48 MP primary camera, and the device is most likely to offer a dual or triple camera setup. For the selfie-camera, the company might offer a display hole design similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy A8s or the Huawei Nova 4.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 is most likely to ship with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch FHD+ resolution display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with minimal bezels. The mobile phone might offer a premium all-glass design, similar to the upcoming Xiaomi Play, which has an all-glass unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

     

    Because of the first Xiaomi smartphone with a 48 MP camera will be a Redmi smartphone, the Redmi Pro 2 is expected to retail at a lower price tag, say under 1999 Yuan or Rs 20,000.

    As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 in India, as the original Xiaomi Redmi Pro was not launched here, which was one of the first smartphones from Xiaomi with a dual camera setup.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 7:26 [IST]
