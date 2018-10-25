Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is a "PUBG-ready" chipset: Here is the reason

Qualcomm recently launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Solution, which is the latest and the most powerful 600 series Mobile Solution from Qualcomm based on 11nm LPP (Low Power Plus) manufacturing process, and the QSD 675 is the only processor based on the 11nm LPP process as well.

One interesting thing about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is the fact that the chipset is being marketed as a gaming processor, which is expected to offer flagship grade gaming in the mid-tier smartphone segment. The chipset is currently available for OEMs and Xiaomi has already confirmed to launch a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC in early 2019.

Why the Snapdragon 675 is a gaming chipset?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 comes with Adreno 612 GPU. According to Qualcomm, the Adreno 612 GPU will be able to offer 20% boost performance compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. In fact, a phone with the Snapdragon 675 can open games 30% faster and comes with 90% fewer janks (smoother rendering of frames). As the chipset is based on the 11nm LPP manufacturing process, it will also consume less power compared to the other chipsets based on 12nm FinFET, or 14nm FinFET manufacturing process.

In fact, the company closely collaborated with game developers to optimise the gaming performance on the Snapdragon 675 to get faster, smoother, and more cooling gaming performance. The company has also showcased a video which shows the PUBG game live-in-action, which re-affirms that the Snapdragon 675 will come with additional optimisations to offer smoother PUBG gameplay.

Do not get confused by the fact that the game PUBG can run smoothly on the Snapdragon 675 chipset. If you want to get a much smoother PUBG gameplay with higher frame rates, then we still recommend using smartphones with the 800 tier chipsets, say the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which comes with Adreno 630 GPU, which offers much better gaming and graphics rendering compared to the Andreno 612. However, for sure, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset will offer better PUBG gaming experience compared to other mid-tier chipsets like the Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 636.