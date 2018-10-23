Oppo unveils its first PUBG themed store in Bengaluru

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its first PUBG themed store in Bengaluru.

"After receiving multiple entries and a total of 10,000 teams from over 2000 colleges, a month-long action-packed tournament finally culminated on October 21st at the first ever PUBG themed OPPO store in Bangalore. Today, the winners were commemorated with a prize money of Rs. 50 Lakhs," the company said.

The OPPO brand showroom has been designed like the real battleground. Along with the combat feel, consumers can now move away from the virtual world and step into the real word of PUBG by experiencing the adrenaline of the game in the store with the new OPPO F9 Pro.

Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, "With PUBG's massive success amongst the youngster, we are delighted to announce the revamp of our brand showroom based on PUBG."

He said: "Our unique showroom has been designed to cater to the youth of India who is continuously following new and interesting trends in the market. By leveraging this partnership with Tencent Games, OPPO wants to strengthen its relationship with the youngsters as the F9 Pro is the perfect combination for the unified and unique experience."

Along with the mega prize pool, participants were commemorated with the awards at the revamped PUBG themed store.

For those who are not aware, the smartphone maker has recently launched OPPO F9 in India.

The new addition to the F series comes with a 6.3 inches 'waterdrop screen' which is FHD+ with a 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio, 90.8 percent screen to body Ratio, a 16 MP front camera and a 16MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera. Powered by a 3500 mAh battery the phone, the OPPO F9 will be available in two colors Mist Black and Stellar Purple. The OPPO F9 will be available at a price of INR 19,990.