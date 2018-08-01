Google Chromebooks might get an official PUBG mobile support

The Chrome OS-powered devices have recently received the complete support for Google Play support. With this update, a user can easily download Android apps on Chromebooks. However, the app optimization for smartphones and Chromebook has always been a trickier part, specifically when it comes to the mouse and keyboard inputs. The users experience the similar issues with PUBG mobile as when they download the game on their Chromebook. However, the users do not get the full support for the keyboard and mouse inputs and it is still not available for the Chromebook. However, it appears that the things are going to change moving forward.

Google has recently released a new ad for the Chromebooks in which it mocks the Windows and macOS powered devices. The ad also shows the PUBG Mobile in action running on a Pixelbook. It is also worth noticing that the PUBG Mobile on Chromebooks lacks the support for mouse input and mappable keys. Along with that, the graphics settings are limited and the gyroscope support is also not reliable.

Also read, Intel Apollo Lake Chromebooks will receive native support for Linux apps

The new advertisement based on the PUBG on a Chromebook as hints that the game is all ready to receive some of the major optimization upgrades for the Chrome OS powered devices. Some reports from the Chrome Unboxed reveal that the PUBG Mobile on Chromebooks has also received a new update. The new update majorly improves the UI elements on the device and has also received the support for emulators.

See also, Google Pixelbook might soon receive Windows 10 certification from Microsoft

On the load display, the emulator message reads, "Emulator detected. Your team and you will only be paired with players using emulators". This message implies that if a user uses an emulator like Bluestacks in order to play the PUBG Mobile, then they will be teamed with the players using the same emulators. This implies that it will have the full support for keyboard and mouse.

The emulator support is relatively new and it suggests that the developers have understood the demand for keyboard and mouse input on PUB mobile for the players who utilize emulators to use the hardware that is available on a Chromebook. While there is no official confirmation currently related to the matter the reports clearly hints that the official PUBG Mobile support for Chromebooks with hardware support and improved graphics should soon make its way to the users.