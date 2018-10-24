Xiaomi to be the first to launch a Snapdragon 675-powered smartphone

Qualcomm has just announced its Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset for mid-range smartphones. The new chip will amplify the gaming, imaging and AI performance of the devices. It is the successor of the Snapdragon 670 processor which was launched in August this year.

Soon after the new chipset was announced, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will soon be launching a new smartphone with the latest processor, which is manufactured using the 1nm process.

The announcement was made by Xiaomi's Global Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar at Qualcomm's 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong. With this Xiaomi will also become the first company to launch a phone with SD675.

The new Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform is an octa-core processor that has two performance cores of Cortex A76 clocked at 2.0GHz and six power-efficient cores of Cortex A55 clocked at 1.78GHz. It comes equipped with Adreno 61X graphics which carries support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Open CL 2.0, Vulkan, and DirectX 12.

The new chip also has support for front and rear facing triple camera setups and features like the portrait mode and 3D face unlock. It also has support for limitless slow-motion videos of HD quality. In terms of connectivity, it has an X12 LTE modem with download speeds of 600Mbps and 3x carrier acceleration along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 with MU-MIMIO, tri-band and Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of performance, the new chip gets a 30 percent bump compared to its precursor. It will also offer 35 percent faster internet browsing, according to the company.

While Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch time of its SD675-powered smartphone, it is expected to hit the shelves in the first quarter next year. Qualcomm has also confirmed that the new chipset is already available to the OEMs.

Besides, Speaking at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said the company is expecting "at least two major flagships" with the 5G radio next year.

Amon also told that one of the devices might launch within the first half of the year and the second one in the holiday season. We wouldn't be surprised if manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo or Xiaomi would be one of the first one to launch a 5G device.