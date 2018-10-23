Qualcomm confirms at least two 5G smartphones in the coming days

You might have come across many reports about 5G smartphones slated to launch next year. But none of them were certain, however, Qualcomm might have made this official. Speaking at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said the company is expecting "at least two major flagships" with the 5G radio next year.

Amon also told that one of the devices might launch within the first half of the year and the second one in the holiday season. We wouldn't be surprised if manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo or Xiaomi would be one of the first one to launch a 5G device. Even Motorola is said to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G modem into a Moto Mod.

Meanwhile, there are few major names missing from Qualcomm's list of OEMs, namely Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. But if the rumors are to be believed, Huawei is already working on a foldable 5G smartphone slated for a 2019 launch, while Samsung is already pushing ahead with its very own 5G modem.

Qualcomm has also announced a smaller version of its QTM052 mmWave antenna module, which will be crucial to enabling 5G connectivity on mobile phones. Qualcomm is also working closely with OnePlus with respect to 5G technology. The company could bring the new functionality with its OnePlus 7.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has also confirmed that the company has a 5G foldable smartphone in works. At the Mate 20 Pro launch event, Yu said: "We are working on foldable phones. Foldable phones with 5G," reported Digital Trends.

The company has been previously reported to be working on a 5G smartphone and foldable phones. However, this is the first time we've come across a report that claims that both technologies will feature in the same device.

If the reports are to be believed, Huawei might launch its foldable smartphone in the first quarter of 2019. However, the reports also suggested that the 5G smartphone from the company won't see the light of day until June next year.