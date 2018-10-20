Huawei confirmed to be working on a foldable smartphone with 5G support

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company has a 5G foldable smartphone in works. At the Mate 20 Pro launch event, Yu said: "We are working on foldable phones. Foldable phones with 5G," reported Digital Trends.

The company has been previously reported to be working on a 5G smartphone and foldable phones. However, this is the first time we've come across a report that claims that both technologies will feature in the same device.

If the reports are to be believed, Huawei might launch its foldable smartphone in the first quarter of 2019. However, the reports also suggested that the 5G smartphone from the company won't see the light of day until June next year.

This could also mean that the company is working on two variants of its foldable phone: one with 5G support, while other without the functionality. Alternatively, the launch date of the foldable phone could be delayed, something that isn't new when it comes to foldable devices.

Giving the 5G functionality to its foldable phone will make a lot of sense for the company. It is heavily invested in bringing the 5G technology to phones, it might be the perfect platform to introduce the technology. The first 5G networks to kick off operation by the end of the year. Other manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and ZTE are also known to be working on smartphones with 5G functionality.

Besides, Huawei recently launched the Mate 20 Pro. It comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. At its heart, it has Kirin 980 SoC with two NPUs for AI tasks.

It has a triple camera setup at its rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP, and 8MP sensors.

For selfies, it uses a 25MP front-facing camera. This smartphone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. It is juiced by a 4200mAh battery that is claimed to be charged from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes.

Huawei also announced the launch of two new wearables - Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro. The devices were unveiled alongside the flagship Mate 20 Series, and offer ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.