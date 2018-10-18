Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch could be nearing, hints Amazon teaser

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Huawei made an array of announcements of October 16 at an event in London. The company unveiled a slew of smartphones including Mate 20, Mate 20 X, Mate 2 Pro and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design. Of these, the Mate 20 is the most powerful offering launched by the company so far.
Given that Huawei is trying to gain a foothold in the smartphone arena in India, we can expect at least the key models to be launched in India if not all. However, we cannot expect the same to happen anytime soon. But it looks like one of these smartphones will be launched in India soon.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch
Recent speculations hint that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro could be launched soon in the Indian market. A few hours ahead of the unveiling, a teaser page for the smartphone went live on Amazon India. And, the company took to Twitter to announce that it will come soon to India. However, Amazon has not confirmed anything regarding the launch date but it has a "notify me" option on its teaser page. Though there is no hashtag, it looks like the Huawei smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications
When it comes to the specifications, the Huawei smartphone bestows a 6.39-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. On the hardware front, it comes with an in-house Kirin 980 SoC with two NPUs to deliver enhanced imaging results.
It has a triple camera setup at its rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP and 8MP sensors. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera on this smartphone. This smartphone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Running Android 9 Pie out of the box, this smartphone gets the power from a 4200mAh battery touted to be charged from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. This smartphone comes with IP68 water and dust resistant certification and 18W wireless charging support.
Expected price in India
Going by the global pricing, this Huawei smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 88,000 in India. However, we are yet to know the exact launch date and pricing only after an official confirmation from the company.