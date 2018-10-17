Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro officially launched with Kirin 980 SoC

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available in three different colors (Midnight Blue, Black, Twilight and Emerald Green ) and the smartphone retails in Europe for 1049 Euros, and the device retails in the US for $1215 (Rs 89,000) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Mate 20 will be available in three colors similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the smartphone retails in Europe for 799 Euros, and the same device is available in the US for $925 (Rs 68,000).

Huawei Mate 20 Pro unique features

6.53-inch OLED QHD+ display

Kirin 980 SoC

Wireless Quick Charging

in-screen fingerprint sensor

Triple Leica camera setup

Huawei Mate 20 unique features

IP68 water and dust resistant

Kirin 980 SoC

Dual speaker setup

Triple Leica camera with 3x optical zoom

Difference between the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20

The three major difference between the Pro and the non-Pro edition of the Huawei Mate 20 smartphones is the display, battery, and the fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) resolution screen, which is the first Huawei smartphone with a QHD+ panel, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 comes with 6.53-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) with FHD+ resolution. Both smartphones have an OLED display with HDR support. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 has a standard fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also has a big notch, which beholds the required hardware for 3D Face Recognition, something similar to the technology used on the Apple iPhone XS, whereas the Mate 20 has a normal Face Unlock support, which uses the selfie camera. The Huawei Mate 20 has a smaller notch compared to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Lastly, the Huawei Mate 20 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a slightly bigger 4200 mAh battery with support for fast charging, and fast wireless charging (15W). The Huawei Mate 20 Pro can also be used as a power bank to charge other smartphones wirelessly (phones with Qi standard wireless charging), additionally, the Mate 20 Pro also comes with Huawei SuperCharge fast charging technology with a 40W power adapter, which will charge the smartphone from 0 to 70% in less than 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro / Huawei Mate 20 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on both devices. Both smartphones run on the Kirin 980 SoC with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a triple camera set up at the back with a 40 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 20 MP ultra wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone also has a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. The cameras on the Huawei Mate 20 X are driven by the AI capabilities of the Kirin chipset to improve the overall image quality. The primary camera can record 4K videos @ 60fps, whereas the front-facing selfie camera can only record 1080p footage @ 30fps.

These smartphones are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and do not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. These devices support dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 with dual stereo speaker setup.