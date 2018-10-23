ENGLISH

OnePlus 7 is likely to launch in 2019 with 5G networking capability

OnePlus 7 will run on the Snapdragon 855 SoC

    OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 29th of October, which will be the most expensive and most technologically advanced smartphone from the company. And now, at the 4G/5G Summit 2018 (Hong Kong), Carl Pei, the co-founder of the brand OnePlus has officially confirmed that the company will launch a 5G capable smartphone in 2019.

    OnePlus 7 is likely to launch in 2019 with 5G networking capability

    OnePlus is closely working with Qualcomm with respect to 5G technology, and OnePlus has already tested out the technology in August 2018. Carl Pei has not mentioned the name of the smartphone. However, going by the OnePlus's nomenclature, the OnePlus 7 could be the first OnePlus smartphone to support 5G network.

    The OnePlus 7 is likely to feature the Snapdragon X50 5G modem with QTM052 mmWave antenna module to offer a wireless 5G network with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    In addition to OnePlus other brands like Xiaomi, HMD Global, Sony, HTC, LG, Motorola, Vivo, and Oppo has also confirmed to launch a 5G smartphone in the upcoming days with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem. So, all these brands will launch a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which will include the X50 5G modem.

    With the 5G network, users can access Gigabit like speed on the mobile network. Ex: A full-length 4K movie can be downloaded in less than a minute or a game like PUBG or Fortnite can be downloaded in just a few seconds. With the 5G network, users will be able to stream 2K or even a 4K content wirelessly without facing any buffering issues.

    Mi MIX 3, the first 5G smartphone?

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 25th of October, which is expected to come with up to 10 GB of RAM and 5G networking capability. However, Qualcomm is yet to announce the 5G modem or the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which makes it a bit doubtful. However, Xiaomi could launch the Mi MIX 3 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and the company might launch an updated version of the same when the Snapdragon 855 or the X50 5G goes live.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
