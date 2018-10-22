Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will support slow-mo video recording at 960fps

Xiaomi is geared up to unveil the Mi Mix 3 on October 25. The previous teasers and speculations have confirmed several interesting aspects regarding these smartphones. Going by the same, this will be the world's first smartphone to feature 5G connectivity support and a whopping 10GB of RAM. These speculations will be confirmed only when the company unveils these devices.

Previously, we had been coming across leaks suggesting that the smartphone will have dual selfie cameras. Now, a report points out at the super slow-mo video recording capability of the device.

As per a tweet by the official Xiaomi handle, the Mi Mix 3 will feature a 24MP dual camera module at the front with selfie light. It is unclear if the secondary sensor will also be a 24MP sensor or will play the role of depth sensing.

Slow-mo 960fps videos

Along with this information, the tweet also confirms that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will support slow-mo 960fps video recording feature. This is a feature that we have seen on premium smartphones such as Galaxy S9 duo, Xperia XZ2 and Galaxy Note 9. The devices with this feature use the Sony IMX345 sensor with a DRAM die in order to temporarily store the frames. The same is then passed to the image buffer. Even the Huawei P20 Pro comes with the same feature but it uses frame interpolation, which makes the result look inferior in terms of quality.

Now, those at XDA Developers have found that the Mi Mix 3 will support the frame interpolation technology used by Huawei via its firmware files. The report has found the string SUPPORT_FPS_960 set to "s_f_9" in the MIUI Camera app.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features

From the previous reports and official teasers, we already know that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will have a glass back and support for wireless charging. It is believed that the company will launch a special edition of this smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to arrive with 10GB of RAM accompanying the Snapdragon 845 SoC. We can expect 3D Face Unlock, different color variants and more from this device.

Given that the Mi Mix 3 will be announced on October 25, we can get to know more details at the launch event in the next few days.