Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will launch on the 25th of October: Expected to cost Rs 34,000

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 25th of October 2018. The company has officially confirmed the same on the Chinese social media platform Weibo with a launch event teaser.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will launch on the 25th of October: Might cost Rs 34K

    The teaser of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 does reveal that the smartphone will have a retractable camera module on the back, similar to the one seen on the Oppo Find X. In fact, Donovon Sung has also posted a picture on Twitter with the actual smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

    Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, there are rumours and speculations regarding the fact that the Mi MIX 3 will be available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, with true 5G networking support.

    The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with more than 90% screen to body ratio offering an entirely new smartphone experience. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is speculated to launch with an in-screen fingerprint sensor with 3D facial recognition system.

    The smartphone is expected to offer a dual camera setup with a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom and portrait mode with a 20 MP selfie camera.

    The Mi MIX 3 is expected to launch with MIUI 10 with Android 9 Pie OS with features like gesture-based navigation system, and customisation options like installing third party themes, fonts, and icon package.

    The mobile is expected to come with a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging. Just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, the smartphone will not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Lastly, coming to the pricing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to cost 3399 (Rs 34,000) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, whereas the high-end variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage is expected to cost 5299 Yuan (Rs 53,000), which makes the costliest Xiaomi smartphone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
