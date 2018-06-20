Oppo Find X announced with sliding cameras, 512GB storage and more

After four years, the Find series flagship smartphone has been announced. The latest smartphone, which marks the return of the innovative series comes with an attractive design and impressive specifications and features. The company has announced a special edition model called Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition with Super VOOC flash charge technology as well.

With its recent flagship smartphone, Oppo is stepping into the North American and European markets. The device comes with an innovative design with a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%. Being a truly bezel-less smartphone, it will be a direct rival to the Vivo NEX.

Design

The smartphone looks premium with a 3D curved glass build at its front and rear, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. As rumored earlier, the device comes with a sliding design and the front and rear cameras will slide out once the camera app is opened. The slider mechanism has helped the smartphone achieve the truly bezel-less design. It is touted that the motorized mechanism can open or close in just half a second.

The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor (neither a physical one nor an in-display fingerprint sensor). Instead, there is a set of sensors for Face Unlock but it isn't the hardware-level facial recognition technology as Apple iPhone X's Face ID.

Oppo Find X specifications

Besides the design, the Oppo Find X adorns a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. At its heart, the device makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 256GB/512GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM.

There is a dual-camera module at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition. Also, there is support to add AR stickers to the photos. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis as in the iPhone X.

The Find X employs a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. It is touted that this new fast charging technology can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes. The other goodies of the Oppo smartphone include dual SIM card slots, global LTE bands support, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone misses out on a 3.5mm audio jack but that isn't surprising. The Find X is fueled by Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Color OS 5.1.

Pricing and availability

The Find X has been launched in Glacier Blue and Bordeaux Red color variants with a nice gradient finish on the edges. The base variant with 256GB storage is priced at 999 euros (approx. Rs. 79,000). The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition with 512GB and Super VOOC flash charging is priced at 1699 euros (approx. Rs. 1,34,000).

At this price point, the Oppo Find X competes against the likes of the high-end flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and LG. It is expensive than the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 8. But this pricing comes with the innovations brought in by the company.