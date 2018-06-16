Oppo Find X will have a 90%+ screen to body ratio

Related Articles
Oppo has been teasing the launch of the Oppo Find X, the next flagship smartphone from the brand from the last few weeks. And now, the company has released a new teaser of the Oppo Find X in collaboration with FIFA Football world cup 2018, which hints that the Oppo Find X will have the highest screen to body ratio that we have seen on any Oppo smartphone to date.
According to a television ad, the Oppo Find X has a completely bezel-less design. In fact, the smartphone has smaller design than that of the Vivo NEX, which also offers 90%+ screen to body ratio. The teaser also reveals the dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with an LED flash. The camera setup on the Oppo Find X looks interesting, as it has a one of kind design.
Oppo Find X leaked specifications
According to the latest leak, the Oppo smartphone might be fitted with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. From the screen resolution and the leaked official render, we are able to make out that there could be a notch on top of the display to render an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The device is likely to measure 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm in dimensions and weigh in around 186 grams. It might be in two colors - Glacier Blue and Bordeaux Red.
Talking about the hardware, the Find X is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and a 128GB of default memory capacity. Already, a leaked TENAA listing hinted at similar hardware aspects. Oppo had confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in a variant with 256GB storage space. So we can expect the Find X to be launched in two storage capacities.
A 3730mAh battery will power the smartphone from within. For imaging, the Oppo phone is expected to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor both with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be a 25MP sensor with the same aperture. The other aspects of the smartphone include ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support.