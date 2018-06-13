Oppo Find X official render and full specifications emerge online

Oppo Find X will be unveiled on June 19 at an event in Paris. While we are a few more days away from the official unveiling of this flagship smartphone, interesting information regarding the device have emerged online. A well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has shed light on the complete specifications of the smartphone. He has also shared what looks like the official render of the device.

Most details he shared regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone are in line with the previous leaks those were making the rounds on the internet so long. This latest leak reveals the dimensions, battery capacity, color variants and a few other details of the smartphone to be unveiled next week.

Oppo Find X specifications

According to the latest leak, the Oppo smartphone might be fitted with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. From the screen resolution and the leaked official render, we are able to make out that there could be a notch on top of the display to render an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The device is likely to measure 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm in dimensions and weigh in around 186 grams. It might be in two colors - Glacier Blue and Bordeaux Red.

Talking about the hardware, the Find X is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and a 128GB of default memory capacity. Already, a leaked TENAA listing hinted at similar hardware aspects. Oppo had confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in a variant with 256GB storage space. So we can expect the Find X to be launched in two storage capacities. A 3730mAh battery will power the smartphone from within.

For imaging, the Oppo phone is expected to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor both with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be a 25MP sensor with the same aperture. The other aspects of the smartphone include ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support.

Other features

Besides these specifications, the Find X is expected to be launched with high-end features such as 5x lossless zoom, 3D facial recognition, Super VOOC fast charging and in-display fingerprint sensor. However, these are just rumored specifications and we will get to know all the details at the launch event.