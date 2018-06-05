Oppo Find X will be announced on June 19 in Paris

After teasing the existence of the Find X smartphone earlier this month, the company has announced that the flagship smartphone will be announced on June 19. The launch event is set to happen at Louvre Museum in Paris on June 19. The invite confirms the name of the smartphone, launch date and venue details.

Oppo touts that the flagship smartphone will be a futuristic device with advanced features such as 3D structured light technology for 3D facial recognition, 5G support, under-display fingerprint sensor, 5x optical zoom and super flash charging technology. We will get to know more details about the device in the next few days as it gets unveiled.

Rumored Oppo Find X specs

Being a flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device is likely to sport a 6.42-inch OLED display with 2K resolution. The other rumored aspects include 256GB of storage capacity and a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for the company's Super VOOC charging. Notably, the Super VOOC flash charging technology is touted to charge the device completely in just 15 minutes.

Leaked renders of Find X

Lately, a tipster posted a set of renders of the smartphone on Weibo giving us a glance at its design. The smartphone is seen to sport a dual-camera setup at its rear. The rear panel seems to have a starry sky texture with a light at its chin sans a fingerprint sensor. We have already seen a similar breathing light assembly on the Oppo F7. The display appears to have a small notch at its top to house the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece.

Oppo's statement reads, "As the premium series of OPPO's smartphones, the Find series has always been known for its excellent configuration, pioneering innovative technology, and artistic design, providing consumers with all-round flagship performance and refined aesthetics".

What do you think about the Oppo Find X? Having said that the smartphone belonging to the Find series is coming after four years with several advanced features, we are excited to know what Oppo has got to roll out its sleeves this time.