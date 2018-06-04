Oppo Find X renders and specs leak: All you need to know

Oppo surprised its fans by teasing the long-awaited Find series flagship smartphone. Alleged to be called Find X, this device will be the sequel to the Find 7 smartphone launched back in 2014. The company has created a website for the Find X wand the tagline reads, "Explore is the eternal home of the Find Collection" suggesting that the device will be packed with advanced features.

Following the official teasers, the tipsters have taken to the Chinese social networks to reveal several aspects of the smartphone. A Weibo user has shared the key specifications of the smartphone. There are speculations that the device could be unveiled sometime in June.

Leaked renders reveal the design

Another Weibo user has posted a set of renders of the smartphone giving us a glance at its design. The smartphone is seen to sport a dual-camera setup at its rear. The rear panel seems to have a starry sky texture with a light at its chin sans a fingerprint sensor. The display appears to have a small notch at its top.

Oppo Find X key specs revealed

Going by the same, the Oppo Find X will arrive with a 6.42-inch display with a full-screen design and 2K resolution, which translates to narrow bezels at the sides. The hardware aspects are said to include a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and an ample 256GB internal storage capacity.

3D facial recognition

Joining the iPhone X and Mi 8 Explorer Edition, this smartphone is said to arrive with support for 3D facial recognition. It is likely to use a structured light 3D module for 3D facial scanning. Notably, Xiaomi and Oppo were rumored to be working on such as a feature as the iPhone X late last year. While Xiaomi unveiled the device, the Find X is said to be the Oppo phone with such a feature.

Dual cameras with 5x optical zoom

The tipster goes on stating that the smartphone from Oppo will have a dual-camera setup with 5x optical zoom. This shouldn't be surprising as the company showcased such a feature at the MWC 2017 tech show last year.

Super VOOC flash charging

The Find X is believed to be powered by a 4000mAh battery along with Super VOOC flash charging, which is likely to charge the device completely in just 15 minutes. The speculations do not end here as the other features of the Find X are said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support 5G connectivity. Notably, there is no information regarding these feature from the tipster.