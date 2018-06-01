Oppo Find X officially teased; June launch likely

Oppo has been long rumored to be working on a Find X flagship smartphone. We have heard speculations regarding the launch date of the smartphone for quite some time but the same has not happened till date. The last device to be launched in the Find series was the Find 7 almost four years back. Now, it looks like Oppo has teased the Find X officially confirming its existence.

The official Weibo handle of Oppo has released a teaser confirming the name of the smartphone as Oppo Find X. It does not divulge any further details such as the launch date or specifications. However, there are claims that we can expect the flagship device to be unveiled sometime in June.

Leaked render

Currently, nothing much is known about the alleged Find X smartphone. Earlier this month, we came across a leaked render of the device featuring non-existent bezels at the sides. The bottom bezel appears to be relatively thicker and the rear panel seems to have a triple camera setup with the three lenses mounted vertically along with an LED flash.

What's more interesting is that there appears to be no fingerprint sensor on the device. It is believed that the smartphone might feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor. This makes sense as the company filed a patent for such a fingerprint sensor lately.

Oppo Find X spec

Going by the previous leaks, the Oppo flagship is believed to boast of a 6.42-inch 2K+ FullView display with a high screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, the device is believed to house a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 256GB storage (in the high-end variant).

While a triple camera module was tipped by the leaked render, the rumors do not suggest the same. There are speculations that the smartphone might use a dual-camera module at its rear with the 5X Lossless zoom technology.

A 3500mAh battery is expected to power the Find X with support for Super VOOC fast charging technology. It is believed that this flagship smartphone from Oppo might be announced with Android P aka Android 9.0 out of the box.

The rumors do not stop with these. These are expectations to see a structured light 3D module in this smartphone just like the iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. This gives way to speculations regarding a 3D facial recognition technology.

What do you think about the Find X? Are you interested in the ultimate flagship from the company?