Oppo Find X to feature 5x optical zoom, 3D facial recognition; teaser reveals

Oppo will be launching its Find X smartphone on June 19. As the launch date is inching closer, the company has started teasing the features of the phone. The company took to Weibo to tease a new feature of the phone. The teaser reveals that the device will either have periscope camera that offers 5x optical zoom or it may feature the advanced 3D structured light module for 3D facial scanning.

The Weibo post reads "Galileo looked at the sky, and the vast universe was unlocked" and the text on the image also reads the same, "Focus on the sky and the universe to unlock it." Also, the poster depicts a man viewing the sky using a telescope.

Oppo has already showcased how it could achieve 5x zoom optical zoom by using the dual camera setup. The setup should include OIS enabled telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. It also features a prism for diverting light through a periscope.

The refraction of light allows the camera to zoom up to 5 times on far away objects without taking help from a large-sized lens. The software also plays an important role in merging the image data captured by both sensors. We could expect the new smartphone to feature 5x optical zoom based on the teaser.

The teaser image also hints at the introduction of a 3D facial recognition tech on the Oppo Find X. The word 'unlock' in the Weibo post means the Find X might offer a new method to unlock the device.

The company has already showcased its 3D structured light technology last month. hence it is speculated that the new teaser could be hinting towards 3d facial unlock feature. It's unclear whether the device has 5x optical zoom enabled dual cameras or 3D facial recognition or both. It's best to wait for the company to make an official announcement.

Besides, there are also reports that Oppo is buying curved OLED panels from Samsung. According to a Korean website The Bell, it seems that Samsung is supplying the flexible OLEDs to the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer Oppo. This could mean that Oppo will be introducing Edge display phones in the future.

The report claims that Samsung will be providing 6.4-inch OLED panels to Oppo starting June. This isn't the first time the Korean giant will be supplying OLED panels to Oppo. However, it is the first the companies had made a deal for flexible OLED panels.