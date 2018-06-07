Samsung reportedly supplying 'Edge' curved OLEDs to Oppo

Samsung's high-end smartphones have always been known for their unique Edge display. They feature a screen that curves on both sides to provide a more immersive experience.

Now, according to a Korean website The Bell, it seems that Samsung is supplying the flexible OLEDs to the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer Oppo. This could mean that Oppo will be introducing Edge display phones in the future.

The report claims that Samsung will be providing 6.4-inch OLED panels to Oppo starting June. This isn't the first time the Korean giant will be supplying OLED panels to Oppo. However, it is the first the companies had made a deal for flexible OLED panels.

The 'Edge' moniker on the display is Samsung's trademark, so if Oppo brings the display to its phone, it will have to refer to the design element by some other name. Apart from the naming, a curved display also means that the phones will be more expensive.

The reason being, OLED panels are up to five times as expensive, priced at about $100 for each panel. This is a huge difference in the price, as the straight panels only cost about $20 per panel.

If the report is to be believed, we could see an Oppo smartphone with the Edge display possibly by July or August this year. It would be interesting to see how the market responds to Oppo manufacturing Edge-screened smartphones.

Besides, Samsung will also be launching its Galaxy Note 9 flagship in August. Known leaker @OnLeaks has released newly rendered pictures and a 360-degree video of the Note 9.

The renders via 91Mobiles, hints at a smartphone that borrows a lot of design elements from the Galaxy Note 8. Since the Galaxy S9 wasn't much of an upgrade to its precursor, it makes sense that the Note 9 won't get a major overhaul. But this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That being said, the most notable difference is made on the rear panel of the phone. The device is said to feature a horizontal camera setup with the fingerprint sensor moved below the camera.