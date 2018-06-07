Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked in renders; borrows Note 8's design

Samsung will soon be unveiling its next flagship phablet - the Galaxy Note 9. As of now, not much is known about the device but known leaker @OnLeaks has released newly rendered pictures and a 360-degree video of the Note 9.

The renders via 91Mobiles, hints at a smartphone that borrows a lot of design elements from the Galaxy Note 8. Since the Galaxy S9 wasn't much of an upgrade to its precursor, it makes sense that the Note 9 won't get a major overhaul. But this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That being said, the most notable difference is made on the rear panel of the phone. The device is said to feature a horizontal camera setup with the fingerprint sensor moved below the camera.

While this wouldn't be that exciting as we've already seen such alterations in the Galaxy S9. What's more surprising that there's a fingerprint sensor since there were a lot of reports floating around that the Note 9 would be the first Samsung phone to feature a fingerprint reader underneath the display. However, recent reports did claim that Samsung might launch the new tech with its Galaxy S10.

Samsung manages to keep the 3.5mm audio jack intact with the Note 9. The device also has a front notch as well. It has the same physical buttons placement as its predecessor. The renders do not provide any additional info about the innards of the device.

Previously, a video was leaked showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner. The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

The company is also said to be working with an Isreali company Mantis Vision for a 3D camera system. The new tech will go against Apple's depth-sensing imaging setup of the iPhone X. But Samsung will likely bring the new tech with Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.

The delay in the implementation could be because the company wants more time to develop a solution that doesn't require a notch. However, the company would still want to upgrades it's biometric security with the Galaxy Note 9. Cutouts for what is assumed to be an LED indicator, ambient light sensor, earpiece, and a single selfie camera are all observable on the newly leaked screen protector as well.

Besides, a new report from China suggests that the device will sport 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Known industry insider from China said users might see that configuration if they are "lucky."