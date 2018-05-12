Samsung Galaxy Note 9 render gives us a glance at the design

We already know that the Galaxy Note 9 could be announced sometime in the third quarter of this year. Now, a China-based tipster with the Twitter account @UniverseIce has shared a render of the device. This render shows that the upcoming flagship phablet might not have any major changes in terms of its design. It appears to be similar to the yesteryear model - the Galaxy Note 8.

The render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from the image above shows the S Pen stylus to be included in the package. The device appears to be identical to that of its predecessor. It looks like there will be a huge 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. It will also have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

If this render of the upcoming phablet is genuine, then it can be said that company will not bring any notable design changes this time. The leakster has also revealed that the Note 9 will be 2mm shorter than the Note 8.

Galaxy S9-like rear

Recently, the same tipster claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 might be similar to the S9 in terms of design. As the front appears to be similar to the Note 8, the rear is believed to be like the S9. In that case, there will be a dual-camera module with the fingerprint sensor positioned below it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features

Word has it that the Galaxy Note 9 could be the first one from the company to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the contrary, another tweet by the same tipster revealed that there will no advanced biometric recognition feature on the device. There are reports suggesting that the Galaxy S10 could be the first Samsung phone to arrive with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Rumored specs

From what we know, the flagship phablet might arrive with an Exynos 9820 SoC or Snapdragon 845 SoC. It might use either a 3850mAh or 4000mAh battery with 9V/2A charging. There could be stereo speakers and variable camera aperture as on the Galaxy S9+. The device is expected to see the light of the day in early August and hit the retail shelves by the end of the same month.