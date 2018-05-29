Samsung Galaxy Note 9 case leaked; tipped to sport a bigger iris scanner

Samsung will soon be unveiling its Galaxy Note 9 phablet to the world. As the launch time is inching closer, the leaks and rumors are pouring in at an alarming rate. Now a new video showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner.

The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

The company is also said to be working with an Isreali company Mantis Vision for a 3D camera system. The new tech will go against Apple's depth-sensing imaging setup of the iPhone X. But Samsung will likely bring the new tech with Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.

The delay in the implementation could be because the company wants more time to develop a solution that doesn't require a notch. However, the company would still want to upgrades it's biometric security with the Galaxy Note 9.

Cutouts for what is assumed to be an LED indicator, ambient light sensor, earpiece, and a single selfie camera are all observable on the newly leaked screen protector as well.

Besides, a new report from China suggests that the device will sport 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Known industry insider from China said users might see that configuration if they are "lucky."

While the source of information has a positive reputation regarding Samsung related leaks, their statement hints that the memory configuration isn't finalized and are only being considered by the company. The base model of the Galaxy Note 9 is said to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, much like its predecessor did last year. The same insider previously tipped that Samsung will introduce at least one new color variant with the Note 9, with its official name being "Teddy Brown." This will mark the first time since 2013 where Samsung will launch a brown colored flagship.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as Samsung's own Exynos 9810 in other markets. The device will support expandable memory up to 2TB. It will borrow the camera setup from the Galaxy S9 with variable aperture. An in-screen fingerprint sensor is unlikely, with the company reportedly working on an ultrasonic tech for the solution. But, such a solution will most likely be debuted with the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.