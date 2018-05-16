Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ now in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red editions

South Korean giant Samsung has announced new color variants of its Galaxy S9 and S9+. Both the device are now coming in new Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red color variants. The new colors join the team of Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple versions that were introduced earlier this year.

The Galaxy S9 Sunrise Gold will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a gloss finish which wraps the smartphone in a tranquil glow and glimmer.

According to Samsung, "The new Sunrise Gold color creates a feeling of both vibrancy and calm. This sophisticated finish was developed to appeal to all users by bringing a stylistic touch of high fashion and urban interior design to a user's mobile device. The Burgundy Red edition is one of the deepest red colors available featuring restrained gloss for added density and a look that is contemporary and traditional - perfect for users who appreciate luxurious design."

In addition, both the handsets will finally support the augmented reality platform. Which is released by Google to take on Apple's ARKit, ARCore is a tool for developers to create AR apps for Android devices. AR is slowly becoming a popular technology, the ARCore makes it more accessible for the developers. However, earlier it was only compatible with a few smartphones.

Previous the Google's augmented reality developer platform was only available for Pixel and Nexus series units and some select smartphones from manufacturers like Asus, LG, Huawei, Moto, and Sony. According to 9to5Google, now ARCore support is extended to Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can use the new feature by downloading the ARCore app from the Google Play. After installing you are all set to install any app that utilises the SDK.

However, the company claims that Burgundy Red edition will be available in Korea and China starting in May. Sunrise Gold will also be available starting in June in select markets including Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, with additional market availability coming soon.

